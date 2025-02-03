Cook Wealth LLC Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cook Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Cook Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cook Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

