Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $12.06 Million Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 17,363.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 377,134 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in HealthStream by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

HealthStream Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $32.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.21 million, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.40. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $33.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

