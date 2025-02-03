Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 107,853 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 450,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 112,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ranger Energy Services

In other news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 54,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $931,612.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,059,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,135,052.94. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett T. Agee sold 61,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,031,956.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at $531,856.35. This represents a 65.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,863,316. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 4.6 %

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $364.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

