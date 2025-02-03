Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average is $111.33. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.35 and a 1-year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.30.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

