Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 684 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 23.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,649,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,707,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,489 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 79,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ELS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $65.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.