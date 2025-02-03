Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Nasdaq by 16.3% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $444,086.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,918,196.14. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,073.60. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,817 shares of company stock worth $2,330,033. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $82.34 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

