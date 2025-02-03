Cormac J. Twomey Sells 500 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,771.60. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $52.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $91.20.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 472,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after purchasing an additional 368,295 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Concentrix by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after buying an additional 329,831 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 1,232.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 129,876 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 94,130 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

