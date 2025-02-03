Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Up 19.8% in January

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $64.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $82.98.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.