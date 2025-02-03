Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in January

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,600 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 772,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Credit Saison Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSASF opened at C$19.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.89. Credit Saison has a 52 week low of C$19.89 and a 52 week high of C$19.89.
Credit Saison Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Saison
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3X-Leveraged ETFs: Amplify Returns With These 3 Top Picks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Underrated Robotics Stocks Poised for Major Growth
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Reshoring Riches: Investing in Made in America 2.0
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.