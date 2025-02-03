Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in January

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,600 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 772,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSASF opened at C$19.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.89. Credit Saison has a 52 week low of C$19.89 and a 52 week high of C$19.89.

Credit Saison Company Profile

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

