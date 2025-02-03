Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLVO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.00. 10,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,592. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.48.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

