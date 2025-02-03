Critical Analysis: MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) vs. MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Free Report) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MediPharm Labs and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediPharm Labs N/A N/A N/A MariMed -10.97% -2.75% -1.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of MariMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediPharm Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MariMed $148.60 million 0.29 -$16.03 million ($0.03) -3.75

This table compares MediPharm Labs and MariMed”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MediPharm Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MariMed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MediPharm Labs and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediPharm Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00 MariMed 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

MariMed beats MediPharm Labs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the production and sale of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extracts, concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and advanced derivative products in Canada, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis active ingredients and advanced cannabinoid-based products. It also provides good manufacturing practice flower sourcing, packaging, and distribution services, as well as dried flower and pre-roll cannabis products. In addition, the company offers cannabis related medical information and services; and medical cannabis clinic services. MediPharm Labs Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

