Critical Contrast: Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) & Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $0.95, indicating a potential upside of 23.38%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -2,847.19% N/A -307.16% Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.08 million 20.51 -$20.06 million ($0.90) -0.86 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Summary

Cyclo Therapeutics beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. The company develops its drugs based on brain inhibition mechanism of Aminopeptidase A: BAPAI, a triple-action therapeutic platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. It is developing firibastat, a treatment for high blood pressure, and in combination with others anti-hypertensive drugs. The company also is involved in the development of drugs for the treatment of high blood pressure as monotherapy and the prevention, as well as treatment of heart failure. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.