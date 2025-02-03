Critical Survey: Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amdocs has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Symbolic Logic and Amdocs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amdocs 0 1 4 0 2.80

Dividends

Amdocs has a consensus target price of $101.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.75%. Given Amdocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Symbolic Logic pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 77.2%. Amdocs pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Amdocs pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Amdocs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amdocs $5.00 billion 1.99 $493.20 million $4.24 20.80

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Symbolic Logic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A Amdocs 9.85% 18.69% 10.37%

Summary

Amdocs beats Symbolic Logic on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. Symbolic Logic, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of CCUR Holdings, Inc.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers. It also offers AI-powered, cloud-native, and home operating systems; data intelligence solutions and applications; end-to-end application development and maintenance services; and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, the company provides a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider’s lifecycle includes consulting, delivery, quality engineering, operations, systems integration, network services, experience-driven services, data, cloud, and content services; managed services comprising application development, modernization and maintenance, IT and infrastructure services, testing and professional services that are designed to assist customers in the selection, implementation, operation, management, and maintenance of IT systems. It serves to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers, as well as mobile virtual network operators. Amdocs Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

