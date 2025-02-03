Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $89.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.92. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 221.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.13.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

