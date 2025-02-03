CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSP were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in CSP during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

CSP stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. CSP Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $197.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.52 and a beta of 1.44.

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

