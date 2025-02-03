Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Update

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,765,700 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 7,246,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,464,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on CURLF. Cormark cut shares of Curaleaf from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.
Curaleaf Stock Down 7.0 %
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.
