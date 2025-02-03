Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.41. 19,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,627. Daiwa House Industry has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Get Free Report

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

Further Reading

