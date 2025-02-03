Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.41. 19,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,627. Daiwa House Industry has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28.

Get Daiwa House Industry alerts:

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.