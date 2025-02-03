Danaos (DAC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect Danaos to post earnings of $6.52 per share and revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.86 by ($0.36). Danaos had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 56.16%. The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Danaos to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Danaos Price Performance

DAC opened at $79.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. Danaos has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Danaos Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAC. StockNews.com downgraded Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

