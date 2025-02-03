DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 27,780 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,780 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $27,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %
BIO opened at $361.79 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.12 and a twelve month high of $387.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.30.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.
