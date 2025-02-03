DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 381,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,950. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 40.20% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

