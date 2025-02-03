DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $12.66 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Aflac by 41.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,018,701.20. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aflac from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Aflac Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $107.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Aflac’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

