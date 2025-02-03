DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $16.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $16,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.47 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

