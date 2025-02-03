DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 110.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 876,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460,070 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $21,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,666,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,920,000 after buying an additional 24,494,209 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,898,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,274,000 after acquiring an additional 159,043 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,457 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,032.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,049,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,860,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,111,000 after purchasing an additional 879,854 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR opened at $24.41 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

