Deepwater Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 4.4% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $91.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

