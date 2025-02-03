Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.50.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $476.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $485.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.26 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

