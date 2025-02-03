Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.37 and last traded at $100.73. 4,646,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,176,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.60.

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average is $117.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,390.40. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 946,132 shares of company stock valued at $115,660,009. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

