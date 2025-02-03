Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by MilWealth Group LLC

MilWealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 169.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 705,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of MilWealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MilWealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $17,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 31,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

