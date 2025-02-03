Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $128.73, but opened at $118.27. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $119.49, with a volume of 250,414 shares.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPST. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.