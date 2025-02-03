Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $24.33. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 29,356,767 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 11.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $213,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,794,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $51,145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter.

