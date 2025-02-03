Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 22.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

QQQE opened at $94.18 on Monday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $81.45 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.