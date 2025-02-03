Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Short Interest Update

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,100 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 554,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.8 days.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 5,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $322.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

