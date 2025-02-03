Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Short Interest Update

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Domain Holdings Australia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DHGAF remained flat at $1.57 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Domain Holdings Australia has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $1.57.

Get Domain Holdings Australia alerts:

Domain Holdings Australia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Domain Holdings Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domain Holdings Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.