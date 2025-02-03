Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 6,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 122,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Shares of D stock opened at $55.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

