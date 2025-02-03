Donegal Group Inc. Issues Press Release on February 3, 2025

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DGICA) recently filed a Form 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 3, 2025. The report indicated that the Registrant, Donegal Group Inc., located at 1195 River Road, P.O. Box 302, Marietta, Pennsylvania 17547, had issued a press release on the same date.

The press release contained information about a cash dividend declaration by another company, International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC). The dividend declared by IBC’s Board of Directors was 0.70 cents per share for shareholders of record of Common Stock, $1.00 par value. Shareholders as of the close of business on February 14, 2025, will be eligible for this dividend, payable on February 28, 2025. This dividend signifies a 6% increase per share from the previous cash dividend.

Dennis E. Nixon, President and Chairman of the Board of IBC, attributed the ability to declare this dividend to the outstanding financial results of the company. He highlighted the strong capital position, significant liquidity, and more than fifty-eight years of positive earnings. Nixon reaffirmed the commitment of IBC to responsible management to foster continued success and enhance shareholder value.

International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ: IBOC) is a multi-bank financial holding company based in Laredo, Texas. The corporation boasts approximately $15.9 billion in total assets and operates 166 facilities and 256 ATMs serving 75 communities in Texas and Oklahoma.

Additionally, the press release included a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It was noted that the information in the release, which includes forward-looking statements, carries potential risks and uncertainties. The detailed risks and uncertainties are available for review in IBC’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For individuals interested in accessing IBC’s SEC filings and Annual Report, these documents can be obtained from the SEC filings site or IBC’s official website.

The press release issued by Donegal Group Inc. referencing International Bancshares Corporation’s dividend declaration can be viewed as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K report.

The undersigned, Jeffrey D. Miller, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Donegal Group Inc., signed off on the Form 8-K report on February 3, 2025.

