Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Update

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.7 days.

Dr. Martens Trading Up 0.2 %

Dr. Martens stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.90. 1,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. Dr. Martens has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.25.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.