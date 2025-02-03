Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 476.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 64.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RDY shares. Nomura lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE RDY opened at $13.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

