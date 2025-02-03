Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.66.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $13.50 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFLI

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

Shares of DFLI opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Dragonfly Energy has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dragonfly Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.