Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.66.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $13.50 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dragonfly Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
