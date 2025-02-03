DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

DS Smith Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF remained flat at $7.22 during trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

DS Smith Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $6.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

