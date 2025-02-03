DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,365,000 after purchasing an additional 399,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,821,000 after buying an additional 100,198 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,751,000 after buying an additional 570,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,147,000 after acquiring an additional 365,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $76.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

