e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $105.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as low as $93.75 and last traded at $93.15, with a volume of 241151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.91.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.47.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,172.80. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,380.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.69 and its 200-day moving average is $130.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

