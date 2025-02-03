Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 811 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 811 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $20,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 423,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,546,469.70. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,335 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $164,304.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $5,040.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 420 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $10,584.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,388 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $60,177.60.

On Friday, December 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $2,520.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,816 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $168,832.32.

On Monday, December 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,186 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $105,194.18.

On Friday, December 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 130 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $2,997.80.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,650 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $89,753.50.

On Monday, December 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,241 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $31,248.38.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.81. 12,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,161. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 73.84 and a quick ratio of 73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.07. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

About ACRES Commercial Realty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 23.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

