ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.66. ECARX shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 77,091 shares changing hands.

ECARX Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $560.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

Get ECARX alerts:

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ECARX

About ECARX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ECARX stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in ECARX Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:ECX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.