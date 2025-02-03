eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in January

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 272.4 days.
eDreams ODIGEO Price Performance
Shares of EDDRF stock remained flat at $9.15 during trading hours on Monday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.
About eDreams ODIGEO
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than eDreams ODIGEO
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.