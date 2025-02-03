eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in January

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 272.4 days.

Shares of EDDRF stock remained flat at $9.15 during trading hours on Monday. eDreams ODIGEO has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in France, northern and southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, GO Voyages, Liligo.com, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services.

