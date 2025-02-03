Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,195,180 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

