Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 122,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.85. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,841.12. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,195,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

