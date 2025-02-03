Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $159.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $832,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,819.05. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $215,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,721.70. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,835,555. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,746 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $160,893,000 after purchasing an additional 373,730 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 858,840 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,484,000 after buying an additional 319,335 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8,503.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after buying an additional 314,388 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,154,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 983.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 234,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $122.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

