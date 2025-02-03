Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Holistic Planning LLC

Holistic Planning LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at $43.29 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.