Energizer (ENR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $726.23 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.77%.

In other news, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $108,233.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $178,401.15. The trade was a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,115.26. This represents a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,860 shares of company stock worth $334,694. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays cut shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

