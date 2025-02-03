Energizer (ENR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $726.23 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Energizer Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Energizer stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03.
Energizer Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.77%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays cut shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.
Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.
