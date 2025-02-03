Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $32.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

