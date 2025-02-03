Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:EPD opened at $32.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.65%.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
