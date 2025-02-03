EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 37,989 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.6% of EQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Pine Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,768,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VIGI opened at $82.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

